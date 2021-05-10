Director of Bell County Public Health District announces resignation

The person who has lead the Bell County Public Health District during the COVID-19 pandemic announced Monday that she is leaving.

Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell says her last day with the district will be Monday, May 24th.

According to a press release, Dr. Chadwell has accepted a new position for another organization to conduct epidemiological research.

Chadwell’s departure means the Public Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard updates will be paused starting next week and continuing as long as the county’s COVID-19 incident rate remains below 80 per 100,000 people.

During the break, the rest of the District staff will work on becoming more familiar with the dashboard in case the incident rate rises once again.