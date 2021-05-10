Director of Bell County Public Health District announces resignation

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The person who has lead the Bell County Public Health District during the COVID-19 pandemic announced Monday that she is leaving.

Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell says her last day with the district will be Monday, May 24th.

According to a press release, Dr. Chadwell has accepted a new position for another organization to conduct epidemiological research.

Chadwell’s departure means the Public Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard updates will be paused starting next week and continuing as long as the county’s COVID-19 incident rate remains below 80 per 100,000 people.

During the break, the rest of the District staff will work on becoming more familiar with the dashboard in case the incident rate rises once again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected