WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Waco police responded to a disturbance call around 4:28 Sunday afternoon at Richland Mall where a victim reports he was confronted by a gunman.

The mall was put into lockdown as a precaution and reopened after it was known the suspect was no longer on mall property.

The suspect left before officers arrived and no injuries have been reported.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Waco police also stated this was not an active shooter situation.