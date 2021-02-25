Bell County Grand Jury indicts man in Killeen Murder Case

Killeen, Tx – The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a Fort Hood soldier for a 2019 murder. Police originally arrested 20-year-old Cory Grafton because of a DNA test.

Grafton is accused of killing 32-year-old Chelsea Cheatham. KPD says investigators utilized the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Program to match Grafton’s DNA with DNA found at the crime scene.

Investigators interviewed Grafton about Cheatham’s death and one of Grafton’s co-workers provided a statement to police that Grafton confessed to him about killing Cheatham.

Killeen Police were dispatched to a Days Inn on June 3, 2019 – located at 1602 E. Central Texas Expressway. This was in reference to a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Cheatham until paramedics arrived. She was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

At the time of the incident it was unknown if her death was by natural causes and an investigation was initiated. Detectives with the Homicide Unit recently received the results of the autopsy, and it was determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.