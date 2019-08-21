Do your part to Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill positions on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission.

The City Council Appointed Advisory Body develops and recommends policies related to litter prevention, beautification, and community improvement.

The Advisory Body consists of 15 members appointed to three-year terms each, and meets monthly on the first Monday.

For further information and to fill out an application, you can go here.

Source: City of Copperas Cove