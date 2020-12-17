Doctors warn vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19

WACO, Texas – This week, many hospital workers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but health officials are advising them to continue following safety precautions.

During Wednesday’s McLennan County meeting, Dr. Marc Ellieson of Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest said vaccinated people can still spread the virus.

“It’s important to keep in mind those antibodies aren’t going to start gearing up until two weeks afterwards,” Elieson said.

Local doctors also added the Pfizer treatment only protects 90 percent of people.

“So in theory, there’s a ten percent risk that I got the vaccine, I could still get the illness,” Elieson said.

The vaccine requires two doses – the second dose 21 days after the first. Experts say after receiving the second dose, there may be mild increases in muscle and joint pain.

As for a timeline on when you will get the vaccine:

Phase 0: Vaccine Development

Phase 1a (December 2020): Priority Group A, which are health care and nursing home residents.

Phase 1b (January 2021): Priority Group B, consists of essential personnel such as educators.

Phase 2 (January 2021- July 2021): Priority Group C, consist of seniors and people with existing medical conditions.

Phase 3 ( July 2021- October 2021): General Public

On Thursday, December 17th, Governor Greg Abbott is expected to give an update on the vaccine distribution.