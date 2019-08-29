DoD grant funds Cove ISD STEM program expansion

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – From the use of gingerbread men to Star Wars, the Copperas Cove Independent School District has been teaching students computer coding for years.

Thanks to a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, Cove ISD is expanding its coding and STEM programs.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

Cove ISD is now the only school district in the world to currently have four active D.O.D.E.A. grants.

The new grant pilots the integration of computer science into the core curriculum district-wide, and is designed to prepare educators for addressing the academic challenges military-connected students experience and to prepare them for success into adulthood.

Source: Copperas Cove ISD

