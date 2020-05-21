Donations needed for Temple teen hospital bills

TEMPLE, Texas – A Temple teenager is in desperate need of donations after the car he was riding in crashed and flipped over.

The force of the crash threw the teen from the car, and now his family faces thousands of dollars in medical bills.

As a result of the crash, 18-year-old Ethan Ramos suffered a broken pelvis, a broken bone in his back, and a dislocated knee with all the ligaments torn. He has had multiple surgeries and faces a long road to recovery.

“It was probably the worst call that you could get, and not know if he’s okay. It’s very scary to just get a call that your son was ejected from a vehicle, and that’s pretty much all you know,” said Bobbie Schiller, Ethan Ramos’ mother.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8th. The two were driving on West Adams Avenue, when they lost control and crashed near North Apache Drive.

“I didn’t know how bad it was. Because of the COVID, we couldn’t get into the emergency room,” said Schiller.

While Ethan’s cousin was released from the hospital the same day, the Temple Police Department says Ethan had critical injuries and underwent several surgeries.

“He’ll probably be in the hospital or impatient rehab therapy for at least another week or two,” said Schiller.

When he gets out of Baylor Scott and White Temple, Ethan’s life will be different.

“He’s 18, and he was a healthy kid and active, so it’s hard for him to not be able to get up and just go get a drink or get up and shower, so it’s been pretty hard on him,” she said.

On top of the physical recovery, he’s facing thousands in medical bills – with no health insurance and a baby on the way.

“They called me maybe a week ago, and it was already at $133,000. And that was before this last surgery. That’s before any in-patient rehab or anything like that,” said Schiller.

His family created a GoFundMe page asking anyone for donations – and if not donations, then for sure prayers.

“I definitely appreciate any donation. Even just the prayers. Helps tremendously,” said Schiller.

Click HERE to make a donation on his GoFundMe page.