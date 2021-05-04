Donations Needed: Foster Care Quinceañera in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS – A Quinceañera is a rite of passage for those in the Hispanic Community, marking an important milestone in a girl’s life. But for many girls in the foster care system, having an extravagant party is simply not in the cards.

Garden of Hope of Central Texas is hosting a big Quinceañera event this weekend. But it’s a big task, and they need all the help they can get.

“Everybody likes to feel pretty, dressed up. And from the youngest to the oldest, we are going to try to make them feel really special,” said Yecxi Campos, Case Manager Assistant for Garden of Hope Central Texas.

Garden of Hope is a non-profit emergency shelter facility for children entering the foster care system. They came up with the idea of hosting a big Quinceañera party from one of their foster kids.

“One of our kiddos, he has a sister and she’s turning 15, and he did mention that he would like for the sister to have a Quinceañera.” said Campos.

This idea quickly grew into more than just a big party.

“That is going to turn into every month, every Saturday of every month, we are going to have a cultural day to honor all types of cultures,” said Campos.

In order to make it all happen, they are seeking donations to dress 59 children ages three to 17-years-old – as well as food and party supplies.

“Whatever the community wants to help with, I mean, we really appreciate the community because every time we need something they are there to help out,” added Campos.

The shelter hopes this event and the many more to come will bring a sense of normalcy back into the children’s lives after suffering from broken homes or dangerous situations.

“I mean, it’s a big party for all of us. And we are going to try to forget about the bad past, bad memories that we have for a little bit, and try to enjoy it as much as we can, and make them feel loved, and enjoy it and dance with them,” said Campos.

The Quinceañera party is this Saturday, May 8th. The facility is seeking dresses and accessories for girls and suits or dress clothes for young men. If you are interested in donating, you can contact Director of Operations Tina Capito at (254) 462-7712.