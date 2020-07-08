DONATIONS NEEDED: Rally and vigil organizers collecting money for Guillen and Morales families

TEMPLE, Texas – Organizers are planning a peaceful protest and candlelight vigil this Sunday, June 12th to demand justice for Fort Hood soldiers Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales.

Their remains were found just 11 days apart last June in Bell County.

But before the protest, organizers want to collect as many monetary donations as possible to present the two families with checks.

“If I lost my little girl, there’s no way I would be able to go to work for the next month, two months, the next year. I think it’s important that we do this for the family,” said Patrick Arryn, Organizer of Peaceful Protest & Vigil.

Arryn is a Temple native who can’t imagine what the families of Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales are going through right now.

“I have a little girl, and if my little girl went to work one day and didn’t come home, I don’t know what I would do,” said Arryn.

But what he can do is help them with a little bit of financial relief.

“Our goal is to raise $10,000. If we go above that, that’s awesome. And if we don’t reach that goal, I still want to be able to present both these families with checks that help them throughout this time, but our set goal that we have is $10,000,” he said.

With the Guillen case getting nationwide attention, organizers are afraid of using a GoFundMe account.

“We were afraid to create a GoFundMe and somebody copy and paste our GoFundMe and donations sent to the wrong GoFundMe account,” said Arryn.

Vanessa’s sister Mayra posted a message on Facebook today, saying in part:

“To the people talking about making money off my sister, I feel bad for you.” -Mayra Guillen

Organizers of this event are using the website ChangeIsHereCTX.com to collect donations or people can drop off checks at Bird Creek Burger in Temple. Bird Creek is offering ten percent off for all supporters.

If you are donating online, go to the donate tab and leave a note “Vanessa and Gregory.” 100 percent of donations will go towards the families.

“Just to show them that neighboring cities and surrounding cities have their back, have their full attention and support them 100 percent through these grieving times, and through these hard times to get justice,” said Arryn.

Arryn is inviting everyone to come out and show their support.

“We are going to make sure we have a peaceful protest for Vanessa and Gregory, and we also want to remember their lives with a candle lighting, as well,” he said.

The peaceful protest and candlelight vigil will begin Sunday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. at 2 N Main Street, Temple, TX, 76501.