WACO, Texas — With cold weather in the forecast for later this week, many are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“This isn’t new. A lot of people know what to do, they know what’s best for their families,” Ryan Dirker said, the Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for Waco-McLennan County. “And if they just stop and they have a plan, they’re going to come out on the other side just fine.”

With below freezing temperatures and possible icy rain in the forecast for later this week, city officials are asking people to prepare but not panic.

After the snowstorms that hit Central Texas this time last year, many are nervous about losing power and heat.

Here’s what officials are urging people not to do in the case of heat loss.

“Please do not bring in a grill,” Jennifer Henager said, the Fire and Emergency Management Specialist for the City of Temple. “Please don’t bring a generator inside. Please don’t run your car in your garage. Those are sources of heat, yes, but not safe sources of heat.”

Henager also cautioned space heaters, as they are helpful in keeping your home warm but can be dangerous around children and pets.

Both officials also warned that with the forecasted weather, take precautions when driving on any roadways.

“What you would normally do just do them slower, because when you slow things down a little bit, you start to get to thinking a little bit more,” Dirker said. “You take more time to look at your surroundings and when people get hurt in cold and icy weather it’s usually because they’re going too fast for the conditions predominantly in their in their automobiles.”

“Black ice, you typically can’t see it. It just kind of blends in with the road,” Henager explained. “Take your foot off the gas. Do not hit the brake. You’ve got to just kind of ride it out.”

“If you hit the brake, you could lock them up. You could spin out. It actually makes it worse when you do that,” she added. “So just release your foot off of the gas. Both hands on the wheel and just steer until you feel the traction grab again.”

Both Henager and Dirker said do not panic buy supplies. Buy what you need for a few days and leave supplies for others who need them.