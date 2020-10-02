Double homicide under investigation in Harker Heights

Harker Heights, TX – The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a double homicide.

Around 11:30 on Wednesday night, someone notified Harker Heights Police and advised them to do a welfare check at a home on Red Fern Drive.

The caller told police they were concerened about the people living in the home.

When officers got to the house, no one came to the door – so they forced entry to find a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Terrance Blackmon – a nearby neighbor – says while the double homicide is out of the ordinary for the neighborhood, it hasn’t raised his concern for safety. However, he says it’s had a different effect on his daughter.

“To her, she’s surpised. I guess she’s scared,” Blackmon said.

Officers did make an arrest after further investigation, and a suspect is in custody.

“After he’s been formally charged, we will release the name as well as the victim. We will release the name once next of kin notification has been completed,” said Harker Heights PD Public Information Officer Lawrence Stewart.

FOX44 is waiting to learn two things about the case – how long the duo had been dead in the home, and the the cause of the shooting.

“We don’t have a motive at this time. It does appear to be an isolated incident,” Stewart shared in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors, in the meantime, are sharing their sympathy after two lives were cut short by violence.

“I feel sorry for their family,” Blackmon said.

Police call the situation an “isolated incident,” adding that there is no threat to public safety in the area at this time.

You can view Harker Heights PD’s update below: