Downtown Temple tour highlights upcoming renovations

Downtown Temple is hosting the “Imagine the Possibilities” tour for all community members.

The city is showing off new renovations coming to old buildings through a self-guided tour of open houses, which is starting at the Santa Fe Plaza at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 8:00 p.m.

All of the rehabilitation projects on the tour are a culmination of $20 million from public and private investors. The private investments are the ones highlighted tonight.

“Come to one, come to all. Every one of them is going to have some snacks and beverages, and it’s a really easy going way for people to come and learn about their community and about the developments and improvements going on in their downtown,” says Dan Kelleher, City of Temple Main Street Manager.

On the tour are the City Eats Food Hall and City Life Apartments. It is planned for these places to open this winter.

“City Eats Food Hall is going to be a variety of food vendors with elevated food. Like the hot dog will be elevated to a different level. The taco [will be] elevated to a gourmet level,” says Patrick Guillen, with City Eats.

Guillen will be showing off renderings of the Food Hall along with the apartments planned for upstairs.

“We’re hoping that they’ll come and see City Eats Food Hall, get an idea of what this concept is going to be like, and get excited like we’re getting excited about it,” Guillen says.

Some of the biggest projects on display are the renovations happening in the Arcadia Theatre, Hawn Hotel, and the Professional SPJST Building.

Contractors want to turn the Professional Building into five stories of apartments with a rooftop pool. They hope visitors can see themselves living there.

“Imagine my home here in one of the apartments, imagine my business here in one of the office spaces, imagine my retail shop in one of the retail spaces,” Kelleher says.