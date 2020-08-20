Dozens release balloons in honor of murdered domestic violence victim

WACO, Texas – Hundreds of loved ones gathered at Cameron Park for a balloon release to remember the life of 21-year-old Sakyra Young, who was murdered Friday evening.

Purple balloons flew high from Cameron Park on Wednesday night in honor of Sakyra Young, a victim of domestic abuse.

Folks shed tears and exchanged hugs while sharing memories of the 21-year-old.

Waco Police charged her boyfriend, 20-year-old Michael Howard, with murder after they say he shot Young multiple times on McFerrin Avenue on F riday the night she was pronounced dead.

Young’s father, a part of the large crowd remembering his daughter’s life, thanked the community for their support.

“It’s just amazing how many people loved my baby,” said Corie Young.

Dozens released purple balloons – the color commonly used to bring awareness to domestic violence.

“You know these young men, growing up in this world. I know it’s hard out here, but it doesn’t make any sense for you to have to pick up a gun and take somebody’s life like that – just kill in cold blood like that,” Young said.

Some in the crowd expressed their support after they too experienced pain similar to what the Young family has to endure.

“It just hurts my feelings, man. Too many young people just going away. And I can kind of feel their pain, because I lost my brother when I was only like 19 years old. He was 20,” a supporter said.

Young’s father, though he didn’t have many words, did share what he hopes Waco’s younger community can learn from his daughter’s murder.

“Be sure that you all open your eyes to this situation and definitely don’t take it lightly, and just pay attention,” he said, advising younger people.