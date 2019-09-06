DPS investigating an officer-involved shooting in Teague

Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving a Teague police officer Thursday.

According to city leaders, the officer went to Teague City Hall to investigate a disturbance. Witnesses say a man was harassing city staff with a wooden rod, and claiming he owned the BNSF railroad and Wells Fargo Bank.

The officer found him outside, and says the man attacked him. During the struggle, the suspect hit the officer with the rod, injuring the officer.

The officer yelled at the man to stop and used his taser to bring the man, but says that did nothing. The officer then shot the suspect, saying the man continued to attack him.

Both men went to the hospital. The officer is expected to be okay, but the suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Teague Police Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.