DPS responds to fatal crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Texas DPS responded to a crash on US 190 near Heidenheimer Saturday.

Before the crash, someone called 911 and reported a Green Toyota Corolla was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 190.

DPS later found 45-year-old Jeanette Garcia Castellanos was the driver of the 2000 Toyota Corolla.

She collided head on with a 1999 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Cameron, Texas that was travelling eastbound.

Castellanos was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield. The driver of the Dodge pick-up was taken to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with incapacitating injuries. Crash investigation is still active and open.

DPS says “In the event a wrong-way driver suddenly appears, having your full attention on the road could save your life. If you see a wrong-way driver coming toward you, do your best to pull over to the shoulder. Don’t apply the brakes. It’s better to swerve out of the way, and you will likely only have a few split seconds to react. Once you are safely off of the roadway call 911 and provide authorities with your location, vehicle description of the wrong way driver, and direction of travel.”