DPS Trooper Chad Walker passes away

GROESBECK, Texas – Trooper Chad Walker has passed away, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This was announced on social media Wednesday evening. The department said, “Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol.”

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/XO9Wp4i9Tk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 31, 2021

Walker’s final deed will leave more than just a strong impression. It’ll give someone another shot at life even though he lost his.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Trooper Walker would remain on life-support until he could share the gift of life as an organ donor.

They added that his final sacrifice embodies his actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper.

According to DPS, Trooper Walker responded to a motorist in need of help on FM 2848, near the intersection of Highway 84. That’s about five miles west of Mexia.

As Walker pulled up behind the disabled vehicle, DPS says DeArthur Pinson, Junior got out of the driver’s seat and shot at Walker, hitting him in the head and abdomen.

Troopers say Pinson then ran off with a black backpack.

Pinson later killed himself and Troopers found his body in a house along Highway 84.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety