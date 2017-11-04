DPS trooper killed in I-35 accident identified

UPDATE: The DPS trooper who died following the I-35 accident has now been identified as 63 year old Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper.

Original story:

A DPS trooper is hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a pick up truck during a traffic stop.

According to Temple police, the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-35 when a white pick-up truck hit him in his patrol car.

The trooper was transported to Baylor Scott & White in serious condition.

The male driver of the pick up was transported as well.

Several other vehicles were also involved in the accident.

Texas DPS says only one lane of southbound access road is open, emergency vehicles blocking other lane. Northbound side slow, backed up about 2 miles.

Temple firefighters say two fire trucks and four ambulances responded.

The two other people involved in the accident refused the transport to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3 pm, just feet away from U.S. Congressman John Carter’s office.

The firefighters say the trooper’s vehicle burst into flames shortly after it was hit.

They say a total of three vehicles and four people were involved in this accident.

Senior trooper Nipper served since 1983 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released this statement: