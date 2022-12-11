Mills County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Investigators say it happened on US 183 near Goldthwaite. Tow truck driver Patrick Morin was loading and securing a vehicle when a pickup truck struck the 61-year-old from Buchanan Dam.

Troopers say it appears the driver of the metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4×4 failed to move over or slow down or stop and render aid after the crash.

Justice of the Peace Kim Avants pronounced Morin deceased at the scene. His family has been notified.

Troopers found a right front fender flare and right trailer towing mirror at the scene of the crash from the truck. The fender flare appears to be an aftermarket addition.

Anyone with information about this crash please contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.