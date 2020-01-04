DPS trooper’s unit hit along HWY 6

WACO, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on SH 6 southbound near Tehuacana Creek, east of Waco at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

They say a Trooper was parked on the inside shoulder with the vehicle’s emergency lights activated while investigating a crash.

A Dodge Charger traveling in the left lane crashed into the rear of the patrol car. The patrol car overturned. The driver and three passengers of the Dodge were transported to Baylor Scott and White Waco to be treated for a suspected injury.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

DPS wants to remind you, the Move Over/Slow Down law requires drivers on multi-lane roadways to vacate the lane they are in away from the vehicle working on the side of the highway to provide an empty lane for the safety of the first responder/worker.

If vacating the lane isn’t practical, drivers must reduce their speed by 20 miles per hour.