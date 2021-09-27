Dr. Kincannon answers community’s questions about upcoming bond election

WACO, Texas – The Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association hosted a community meeting Monday afternoon to get more people involved in the bond election approaching this November.

“And I’m out giving a presentation to make sure that our community has all the information that it needs to know about the upcoming bond election on November 2nd,” says Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Even though there was a small turnout, Dr. Kincannon was able to answer the community’s questions.

“The concerns I heard from the community is about a trillion and $55 million, and a lot of money,” says Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association President Sammy Smith.

Every fourth Monday of the month, community members come together to discuss what’s going on in their neighborhood. Smith was pleased to see people from different age ranges engaged in what’s going on in their community.

“You have senior citizens like myself, that my children are grown and gone, but still you want to have that knowledge on what’s going on in your community,” says Smith.

Being a homeowner himself, Sammy is concerned about the tax rate. Dr. Kinnancon says the issuing of the $355 million in bonds is projected to increase the district’s property tax rate by $0.10001 per $100 of assessed valuation. For the average homeowner in Waco ISD, this is approximately $130.69 per year (or $10.89 per month).

However, Sammy is unsure about the amount of the bond.

“I’m not a hundred percent sure. For me, that $355 million is needed,” says Smith.

If the bond is approved, it will replace Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary – and renovate South Waco Elementary.

Early voting begins October 18-29, 2021. Election Day is November 2, 2021. You can find polling places near you by going to wacoisd.org/vote.