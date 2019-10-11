Dr. Marcus Nelson speaks out for the first time since resignation

WACO, Texas – Former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson is speaking out for the first time since his arrest and resignation from Waco ISD.

Nelson spoke to a crowd of hundreds after being honored with the Outstanding Public Service Award at the Central Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Banquet. He was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

They awarded him for the work he’s done on the behalf of Hispanic students and staff in Waco ISD over the years.

There were some familiar faces in the crowd – former Waco ISD board members Pat Atkins and Larry Perez were there to support.

In his speech, Dr. Nelson talked about how his arrest humbled him and showed him the importance of accountability.

“Despite my transgressions, Despite my mistakes, let me tell you this, I will be back,” Nelson said to the crowd.

