‘Dr. Pepper Happy Hour’ held during Waco Restaurant Week

WACO, Texas – This week is Waco Restaurant Week, and you can enjoy specials from local restaurants.

This one-week event is a community-wide effort to celebrate Waco restaurants and to help fight hunger.

Folks gathered at Balcones Distilling on Tuesday night for the Dr. Pepper Happy Hour. Guests over the age of 21 enjoyed some specialty drinks created by the Dr. Pepper Museum and Balcones staff.

The cocktails available were a Dr. Pepper Old-Fashioned, made with special Dr. Pepper syrup, and a Dirty Dr. Pepper, made with Dr. Pepper, coconut, lime, cream, and Balcones whisky.