Drew Barrymore and Tyson team up to reward Waco business

WACO, Texas – Tyson Foods donated 17,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Guess Family Barbecue for their generosity in providing meals to Oncor line workers and the community during the winter storm.

Gene Vinnykov is the co-owner of Guess Family Barbeque, who says he received a call that Drew Barrymore heard about what they did – and he was completely blown away.

“Drew Barrymore heard about the story of us opening the restaurant to feed the Oncor and linemen, and all the people that have done a lot for our city,” Vinnykov said.

They were invited on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, and received a surprise they didn’t see coming.

“She let us know it was $15,000 worth of product from Tyson Foods. We were blown away!,” Vinnykov said. “We didn’t even know what it was up until a couple days ago.”

The restaurant received 17,000 pounds of frozen chicken from Tyson Foods – and they decided to give back again.

“With 17,000 pounds of chicken, no matter how hard we try, we could no way cook all of that and feed the people,” Vinnykov said. “So we are partnering with Caritas, Mission Waco, Shepherds Heart, and other local organizations in town to donate a lot of this food.”

Guess Barbecue scheduled a pick up time for the organizations to load the chicken from the Tyson freezer trailer onto their box trucks. The organizations which received the donations where very grateful.

Robert Lopez is the store director at Jubilee Food Market, who says this is a tremendous blessing – and it will help them continue to feed families in need within the community.

“This, that’s going on right now, the donations for them is going to be a blessing,” Lopez said. “It’s going to be a privilege for me to be able to help them because of Tyson.”

Vinnykov says his goal is to be able to donate to families in the community that are in need, while keeping his business thriving and growing in the process.

“Waco has been incredible for us. This community has been great, and the support has been absolutely unbelievable,” Vinnykov said. “When we continue to give back, they surely give to us. So taking care of one another, provide the best product that we can, and I think it will come back.”