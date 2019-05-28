Live Now
Drive by shooting leaves Heights man wounded

Local

Harker Heights police report a drive-by shooting has left an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound that sent him to a hospital.

Police say it happened at 11:06 p.m. in the 400 block of North Ann Boulevard.

Officers had first been sent to that location on a report of shots being heard fired,  but while on the way they were told that someone in a home had been hit.

When police arrived, they found the victim who told them shots had been fired outside and he was hit in an arm by one of the rounds that came through a window.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police checked the area but did not find any shooters.

Anyone with information is urged to call Harker Heights Police at 254-953-5400.

