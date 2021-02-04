Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic taking place at McLane Stadium

WACO, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting a three day drive-thru clinic in the parking lot of McLane Stadium.

The clinic consists of six stations, with student nurses from the Baylor Louise Herrington School of Nurses administering the vaccines.

The three-step process began with individuals checking in once they arrived.

Kelly Craine is the Public Information Officer with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. She explains the drive-thru process:

‘The first thing they will do is check in, and we will give them their forms to fill out,” Craine says.

Once they drive to the next station, student nurses will check their paperwork – then give them a Vaccination Record Card before visitors receive the shot.

“After they get their shot, we have a 15-minute monitoring period. Once that is done, they can leave,” Craine says.

The student nurses were proud to be a part of this clinic.

“This has been a long time waiting for a lot of people,” a nurse student says. “I am grateful that we are here, and we are making a difference and making people healthy again.”

The people receiving the shots felt the same way.

“Good. I didn’t even know when she put the needle in,” one resident said.

Another individual who received the vaccination shot said this will help the community.

“I think it’s important that we all come out and do our part to stop the spread,” the second resident said.

Craine was very please with how the clinic turned out.

“We don’t have a lot of long lines, but it is completely steady,” Craine said.

As individuals receive their Vaccination Record card, Craine says it is important to keep them handy.

“When you get your second dose, you can bring that back and they will fill that out. You will have your proof. That is your proof that you have been vaccinated,” Craine says.

The first round of second doses will begin next week, and residents who already received the first dose do not have to get back on the wait list.

“We will contact you directly to schedule your next dose,” Craine says. “The state has committed to making sure that we have enough vaccines to meet that second dose demand.”

The clinic continues tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The vaccination clinic is by appointment only. To register, you can visit CovidWaco.com.