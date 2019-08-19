Driver arrested following crash that killed four year old child

Waco police report a 27 year old man who was driving a car that crashed while he was fleeing police killing a four year old child last Thursday has now been arrested.

Omar Hilario Sanchez was waiting to be booked into the McLennan County Jail early Monday afternoon being charged with injury to a child and evading in a motor vehicle causing death, a first degree and second degree felony respectively.

He was the driver of the car that crashed into a tree resulting in the death of four-year-old Noah Sanchez.

Omar Sanchez was taken to the hospital following the crash Thursday and when he was released Monday, arrest warrants were waiting for him.

Police said that alcohol and speed were factors in that crash.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday Waco police officers witnessed a two-vehicle crash at South 18th Street and Primrose Drive.

The officers were checking on the crash victims when one vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

As officers attempted to catch up with the fleeing vehicle, it crashed into a tree near South 4th Street and Garden Drive.

It was then discovered that four-year-old Noah Sanchez was in an unsecured child safety seat in the back of the vehicle.

The police statement said the child had been placed in the safety seat but the seat had not been secured to the vehicle.

The child was found upside down in the unsecured seat.

Both the suspect driver and the child were taken to a local hospital, but on the way the child began to show medical complications.

Noah Sanchez was pronounced dead at the hospital with Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson ordering an autopsy.

The suspect driver, now known to police, suffered a compound fracture of the ankle and was admitted to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle in the original crash was not injured.