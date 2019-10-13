Driver in deadly Valley Mills crash identified as well-known Doctor

MCLENNAN COUNTY – The driver of a Volkswagen that died Friday morning has been identified by DPS as 63 year old Nedward Davidson from Gatesville.

According to his obituary, Tommy was born on March 21, 1956 in El Paso, Texas to Cotton and Carolyn Mabery Davidson. He was raised in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1974. Tommy attended Baylor University where he played football and received both his Bachelors and Masters degrees. Shortly after, Tommy earned his PhD from Texas A&M University followed by his Doctorate of Chiropractics from Los Angeles Chiropractic College.

Dr. Davidson returned to Gatesville to practice chiropractics in both Gatesville and Valley Mills where he served these communities for over thirty years. During that time, Dr. Davidson played a number of roles within the community including positions on the Gatesville City Council, Trustee of Gatesville I.S.D., and was the athletic trainer to both Gatesville High School and Valley Mills High School athletics. Dr. Davidson also served as the team chiropractor for Baylor University athletics for the last decade. He was a coach and mentor to many athletes within the community—from the little to the big league.

Dr. Davidson is survived by his wife, Nina Davidson; three children, Dr. Casey Davidson and wife, Ericka, Claire and husband, Gable, and Will and fiancé, Jasmine Martin; parents Cotton and Carolyn Davidson; sisters, Kelly Wood and husband, Dr. Greg Wood, Tracy Sage and husband, Randy; brother Dr. Ty Davidson and wife, Sam; grandchildren Kate and Lily Davidson.

“I knew Tommy Davidson and his family since I was in diapers and golfed with him at least a few days a week, (he would) always look out for others and really looked out for the youth, was truly a great man,” said Garrett Gonzalez, who knew Dr. Davidson.

“He kept me functioning for the past 10 years. Don’t know what I’ll do without him,” said one of Dr. Davidson’s patients Kristy Ancheta.



DPS says the crash happened at 11:20am on SH 6 near Del Mar Ranch Rd, southeast of Valley Mills.

They say a VW car travelling southbound hydroplaned, crossed into the opposite lane of travel and crashed into a freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

Davidson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the freightliner was taken to Providence Hospital in Waco to be treated for a possible injury.

DPS wants to remind the public that your tires are the only part of the vehicle that has direct contact with the road. Tires affect your vehicle handling, ride, braking, and safety. For optimum performance, tires must have the correct air pressure, tread depth, balance, and the wheels of the vehicle must be properly aligned.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Coryell Community Church in Gatesville, with Dr. Levi Price officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be made to the Gatesville Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.