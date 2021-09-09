Driver in fatal Milam County crash pleads guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – The driver in a fatal Milam County crash pled guilty Thursday morning to Criminally Negligent Homicide in the 20th Judicial District Court.

42-year-old Jody Mack Wood, of Leander, was hospitalized following a Milam County crash in April 2018. He was indicted by a Milam County grand jury in the death of the driver of the other vehicle involved.

76-year-old Reynaldo Amaya-Charo, of Austin, died at CHI St Joseph Hospital in Bryan – where he was taken following the crash. The victim was the driver of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was eastbound on U-S Highway 79 in Milam County near the Robertson County line. A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Wood was westbound.

The Court will assess punishment after the completion of a PreSentence Investigation at the Sentencing Hearing, scheduled for November 4, 2021.

Source: Milam County District Attorney’s Office