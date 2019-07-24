Driver involved in crash with deputy arrested, bonds out

A woman driving an SUV involved in a collision with a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday evening ended up going to jail after being checked out at the hospital following the crash.

Juanita Urbina was found to have been driving while her license was invalid and had, in fact, been previously convicted of the same offense.

She was also issued a citation for failure to yield right of way making a left turn.

The crash had occurred on West Waco Drive near Valley Mills Drive at 5:28 p.m. Monday.

An arrest affidavit said Urbina told deputies she was the sole occupant of a Ford SUV and that she had been turning into a shopping center parking lot in the 4300 block of West Waco Drive when she noticed she had pulled into the path of the patrol vehicle.

She said she pressed the gas to try to drive into the shopping center to avoid a collision, but was hit on the passenger side of her vehicle.

The affidavit stated that a deputy conducted a records check on Urbina that showed she had a suspended drivers license and had a previous conviction for driving while license invalid that had occurred in 2017.

Because of the previous conviction the new charge was listed as ” enhanced.”

Jail records indicate that she posted $1,000 bond and was released after being booked in.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the deputy was not seriously injured and is doing well.