KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after leading police on a pursuit and attempting to carjack the wrong person.

On Tuesday morning, officers attempted to make contact with a suspect who was involved in several violent crimes throughout Killeen. This is when the suspect fled in a vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect led officers eastbound on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard – towards Harker Heights, Nolanville and onto Interstate 14. He made his way into Belton, towards Loop 121, and headed back westbound on Interstate 14.

As the suspect approached Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive, he wrecked out and disabled his vehicle. He then fled from his vehicle and attempted to hijack a vehicle driving by. When the driver of this vehicle noticed the armed suspect, he took out his firearm and shot it at the suspect to protect himself. It was around this time that the Killeen Police Department urged the public to avoid the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive.

The suspect was struck multiple times, was transported to Seton Medical Center, and was subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. His condition is currently unknown.

The suspect is wanted out of Dallas for Aggravated Robbery.

The Harker Heights Police Department, Nolanville Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen ISD Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Constable’s Office assisted with this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department