Driving tips during winter weather

WACO, Texas – When the weather turns nasty and possibly makes roads slippery, Triple A says it’s important to give yourself some extra time before you head out.

“If your vehicle is not parked in the garage, you’re going to need to have time to defrost your windows and melt all that ice and snow that’s stuck to your windshield, which could take a few minutes,” says Triple A spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Triple A also says to remember the importance of checking your tire pressure – especially in lower temperatures.

“You’re checking your tire pressure often, at least once a month. But certainly right now, when it’s colder, because you can lose air pressure in your tire just by the cold air, and then that of course you don’t have the right amount of pressure in your tires that takes away from traction, adds wear and tear on your tires. So that takes away life from your tires over time, and it’s also just a safety hazard,” says Armbruster.

Another important thing Armbruster says – if you’re on a wet or slick road, slow down when you’re driving.

“One of the biggest things we see in Texas, our drivers aren’t really experienced with this type of weather. So drivers will get over confident, or they don’t realize the danger that is there, and they go too fast. And that might even mean going the speed limit or under the speed limit. Could be too fast if you have winter accumulations on the roadways,” says Armbruster.

Driving in wintery weather increases the chances of hitting a slick spot and causes drivers to skid.

“If you do get into a skid, it’s really important to look and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go. Don’t panic. And the last thing you want to do is slam on the brakes, because that will shift the weight in your vehicle. It will be harder to control,” says Armbruster.