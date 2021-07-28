Drop by Texas Roadhouse and ‘Tip a Cop’

WACO, Texas – The Waco and Temple Police Departments partner with the Special Olympics every year to raise money for them.

Officers will partner with an athlete for the Tip a Cop event and become servers for the night at Texas Roadhouse locations in Waco, Temple and College Station – hoping to gain some extra tips from the customers. This is also a great opportunity for officers to get out into their communities.

This event will take place Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in Waco, on Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Temple and on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. at the College Station location.

Sources: Waco Police Department, Temple Police Department