WACO, Texas — With COVID-19 cases now on the downfall, many are lessening mask mandates and guidelines.

“We’re averaging 70 cases per day,” Stephanie Alvey said, the Waco-McLennan County Health District Assistant Director. “Our highest seven day average was at 944.”

Many institutions and local governments are beginning to roll back mask requirements in relation to the low case numbers. And Alvey says this could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We don’t have any new variants of concern that have really popped up, and so I think we’re we’re cautiously optimistic,” she said. “We’re awaiting guidance. I think I’ve seen reports that the CDC may be releasing new guidance on masking in the next week or so. And so, you know, just taking it step by step.”

The Waco COVID-19 dashboard shows that hospitalizations have dropped from 179 at the end of January to around 82 today.

And positivity rates dropped from 41 percent on January 16, the highest recorded since March of 2021, to around 11 percent today.

Alvey does still caution people to be aware of their surroundings, especially if traveling, for the next month or so as we see cases continue to dive.

“When we kind of get back to those low levels of COVID in the community overall or in whatever destination you go to, you could reconsider the mask, but I think for right now, I would probably still be masking up,” she said.

Baylor University released new guidance today that it will no longer require masks on campus starting Monday and another local school district will bringing up the topic at their next school board meeting.