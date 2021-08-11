Drowning investigation in Killeen

Killeen Police are investigating a drowning at the Travel Lodge on East Central Texas Expressway Wednesday.

Police officers got a call at 6:34 p.m. about a possible drowning, with CPR in progress.

When they got there, they took over life-saving procedures with paramedics, but the man did not survive.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the man deceased at 7:57 p.m. and ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The name of the victim is not being released until his family is notified.

We will update this report as more information is released.