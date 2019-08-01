Drug arrest leads to pursuit

TEMPLE, Texas – Two men are in jail after a traffic stop leading to a drug arrest is followed by a pursuit.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper stopped a 2015 Nissan passenger car on Thursday morning for a traffic violation on Interstate 35 northbound in Temple, between FM-93 and Midway Drive. The Nissan was occupied by two Hispanic men.

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered what was believed to be cocaine in the vehicle. The driver was arrested without incident.

The passenger fled on foot into the woods to the east of the interstate. Multiple agencies assisted in the search for the passenger. He was located and arrested approximately one hour and fifteen minutes later.

Both suspects are being held at the Bell County Jail on a federal immigration detainer for illegal reentry. Texas DPS reports federal drug charges will be pursued at a later date.

The case has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Waco. The names of the suspects are not being released at this time.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety