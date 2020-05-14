Drug used to decrease COVID-19 recovery time now in Waco

WACO, Texas – Some medical professionals in Waco are getting access to a drug they believe will decrease recovery time for those battling COVID-19.

Dr. Tim Martindale lived through the virus, and he knows more about COVID-19 than many not through studying or research – but through experience.

“April 5th, I came down with COVID symptoms Sunday night. It was severe, harsh, it was hard,” Dr. Martindale recalled.

He describes the symptoms that he and hundreds of Central Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 experienced.

“For two weeks, I had high fever, terrible pains, choking, cough, a rough time getting through it,” he explained.

But he says the drug Remdesivir, according to researchers, has been showing up on the radar of physicians around the world. It’s being used as a method to decrease recovery time for folks diagnosed with the virus.

“We think it shortens recovery time. People get better faster,” said Martindale.

Doctors say the drug blocks the enzyme that’s used to make copies of the virus.

Typically when a person contracts COVID-19, that virus begins to make thousands of copies in a person’s body to increase the total amount of infection to overcome their immune system.

If a drug successfully blocks that enzyme, which doctors believe Remdesivir is effectively doing, folks can get over COVID-19 faster because there’s less of the virus to fight.

Dr. Martindale says he believes Remdesivir is steps away from becoming permanently approved nationwide.

“I think that they’re going to end up getting more and more evidence of it, and I suspect it will be a natural, steady treatment in hospitals for people with severe complications,” he said.

For Waco, which hasn’t seen as many cases as larger metros across the country, he believes the drug could be a valuable resource for medical care providers.

“As we have re-openings, there’s a good chance we may have some more cases. And it’s going to be a very strong asset in our back pocket to bring out and take care of as we have more patients that have to be in the hospital,” Dr. Martindale said.