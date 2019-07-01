Drugs, Guns, and Money seized in Bell County

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Belton connected to a drug seizure in Temple on June 6th.

They arrested 44-year-old Brian Nourse on an outstanding warrant last week. He’s in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond for the charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On June 6th, The Bell County Organized Crime Unit raided Nourse’s home in the 5200 block of Dog Ridge Road. Investigators say they found 113 grams of crystal methamphetamine, three stolen firearms, and around $1000 in cash.

One person was arrested at that time, but Nourse was not at the home at that time.