Early morning chase and crash surprises neighbors

A Hewitt neighborhood is in shock after an overnight police chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Panther Way and Riudoso.

Take a look at this video a viewer sent us of the chase.

Hewitt police are looking for the two people who ran away from the car.

Police spokesman Tuck Saunders said it started at 12:26 a.m. when officers attempted a traffic stop on a Honda, with the driver refusing to stop.

The car was driven around several blocks, circling one block at least three times.

The car hit a curb near the intersection of Panther Way and Riudoso and crashed into an Oncor electrical service box, knocking it off its foundation.

The driver and passenger jumped out of the car and ran through yards in the neighborhood with a witness saying they at one point attempted to enter a home but were unsuccessful.

A FOX44 viewer sent us video from their Ring camera. It shows police driving by and about a minute in, you can see someone running by, with police chasing.



Police searched the area but the two were not found.

The vehicle was left behind and was impounded.