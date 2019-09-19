Early summer death now ruled a homicide

Killeen, TX– Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit need help in solving an early Summer death.

On June 3, 2019, Killeen Police were dispatched to the Days Inn located at 1602 East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the victim, 32-year-old Chelsea Lynell Cheatham, dead.

According to Killeen Police Department, at the time of the incident, the cause of her death was unknown. Detectives recently received autopsy results and it was determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or go here to submit tips online.

Source: Killeen Police Department