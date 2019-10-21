Early voting for November election begins in Texas

Monday marked the beginning of voting in the November 5 election.

State-wide, there are 10 constitutional amendments to vote on and in McLennan County specifically, there is a vote for a bond for the Cameron Park Zoo.

For some Waco citizens, the vote is critical even though it is not a presidential or senatorial election.

“The people are the ones that should be setting the policies, and you can’t do it if you don’t vote,” Waco resident Charlotte Carpenter said.

McLennan County has five early voting centers and 33 voting centers for election day. For Carpenter, however, it is all about getting the vote in early.

“The earlier you can vote, the better it is,” Carpenter said. “It gets crowded toward the end and I always appreciate them setting up the early voting stage so that you don’t have to wait in line so long.”

While election administrators say there are over 130,000 registered voters in McLennan County, only about 10% of them vote in this election.