Early voting information for McLennan and Bell County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- Mclennan county early voting for primary runoff election begins today, June 29, 2020.

The joint primary runoff election is scheduled for July 14, 2020.

There will be health protocols for voting in person.

Social distancing will be in place for voters to be 6 feet apart from others whenever posisble.

Face masks are strongly recommended but not required in the polling place. You may have to lower your face covering if the election judge is unable to verify your identity.

Face Coverings are subject to the prohibition on electioneering for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.

Election officials ask that you sanitize your hands before you enter the polling place, after interacting with other individuals at the polling place, after using the voting system equipment, and when leaving the polling place.

McLennan County Early Voting Locations:

McLennan County Elections Administration Office Records Building 214 North 4th Street, Suite 300 Waco, TX 76701

Robinson Community Center 106 W. Lyndale Avenue Robinson, TX 76706

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 106 W. Lyndale Avenue 1020 Elm Avenue Waco, TX 76704

First Assembly of God has been moved to Waco High School Performing Arts Center

Hewitt Public Safety Facility has been moved next door to Hewitt City Hall/ Library

The dates and times of Early Voting in McLennan County:

Monday, June 29, 2020 through Thursday, July 2, 2020 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 5, 2020 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Monday, July 6, 2020 through Friday, July 10, 2020 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Bell County Early Voting Locations:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

The dates and time of Early Voting in Bell County:

June 29, 2020 thru July 2, 2020 (Monday – Thursday) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

July 6, 2020 thru July 10, 2020 (Monday – Friday) 7:00 am – 7:00 pm