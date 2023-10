Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 23rd for the November 7 General Election.

All registered voters in Texas have the chance to decide on 17 state constitution amendments. They range from limiting the amount of property tax counties can level on homeowners and giving retired teachers cost of living increases to creating a broadband infrastructure fund.

There are numerous locations in each county for you to vote early if you would like. We have compiled an alphabetical list of links to make it easier for you to find one in your county.

Bell County

Bosque County

Burleson County

Brazos County

Coryell County

Falls County

Freestone County

Hill County

Lampasas County

Leon County

Limestone County

Madison County

McLennan County

Mills County

San Saba County

Here is the full list of proposed amendments:

Proposition Number 1 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to protect a person’s right to engage in generally accepted farm, ranch, timber production, horticulture, or wildlife management practices on real property that the person owns or leases. The proposed amendment would not affect the authority of the legislature to authorize the regulation of these practices by: (1) a state agency or political subdivision as necessary to protect the public health and safety from imminent danger; (2) a state agency to prevent a danger to animal health or crop production; or (3) a state agency or political subdivision to preserve or conserve the natural resources of the state under the Texas Constitution. Additionally, the proposed amendment would not affect the legislature’s authority to authorize the use or acquisition of property for a public use, including the development of natural resources under the Texas Constitution.

Proposition Number 2 — proposes a constitutional amendment to allow the governing body of a county or municipality to exempt from property taxation all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility. The proposed amendment would authorize the governing body to adopt the exemption as a percentage of the appraised value of the property, but that percentage could not be less than 50% of the appraised value of the property. The proposed amendment also would allow the legislature to define the term “child-care facility” and to establish additional eligibility requirements to receive the property tax exemption.

Proposition Number 3 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing a tax based on the wealth or net worth of an individual or family. The proposed amendment also would prohibit the legislature from imposing a tax based on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.

Proposition Number 4 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to modify certain provisions of the Texas Constitution related to property taxes. The proposed amendment would authorize the legislature to temporarily limit the maximum appraised value of real property for property tax purposes in a tax year. The proposed amendment also would increase the mandatory homestead exemption for school district property taxation from $40,000 to $100,000. The proposed amendment would require the legislature to provide for a reduction in the amount of the limitation on school district property taxes imposed on the residence homestead of the elderly or disabled. Additionally, the amendment would exempt appropriations not dedicated by the Texas Constitution and used for property tax relief from being considered as appropriations when determining whether the rate of growth of appropriations in a biennium has exceeded the constitutional tax spending limit. The proposed amendment would further authorize the legislature to provide that members serving on an appraisal board in a county with a population of at least 75,000 serve terms not to exceed four years.

Proposition Number 5 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to redesignate the national research university fund as the Texas University Fund (TUF), and to appropriate funds from the economic stabilization fund to the TUF. The proposed amendment would appropriate to the TUF an amount equal to the interest income, dividends, and investment earnings attributable to the economic stabilization fund for the preceding state fiscal year. The appropriation amount could not exceed $100 million for the state fiscal year beginning September 1, 2023, or an amount adjusted for the increase in the general price index, not to exceed two percent, in subsequent state fiscal years. The proposed amendment also would prohibit any state university that is entitled to participate in dedicated funding provided by Article VII, Section 18 of the Texas Constitution from receiving money from the TUF.

Proposition Number 6 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to create the Texas water fund. The Texas water fund would be a special fund in the state treasury outside the general revenue fund, administered by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) or its successor to assist in financing water projects in the state. The proposed amendment would direct the Texas water fund administrator to use the fund only to transfer money to other TWDB funds or accounts. The proposed amendment would authorize the legislature to appropriate money for deposit to the water fund to be available for permitted transfers. No further legislative appropriation would be required for the water fund administrator to transfer money from or restore money to the fund, including the transfer of money to or the restoration of money from certain designated TWDB funds and accounts. The water fund would consist of: (1) money transferred or deposited to the fund by general law; (2) other revenue that the legislature by statute dedicates for deposit to the fund; (3) investment earnings and interest earned on amounts credited to the fund; (4) money from gifts, grants, and donations to the fund; and (5) money returned from any authorized transfer. The proposed amendment would require the legislature, by general law, to provide for the manner in which money from the Texas water fund may be used. The proposed amendment also would require that at least 25% of the money initially appropriated to the Texas water fund be transferred to the New Water Supply for Texas Fund.

Proposition Number 7 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to establish the Texas energy fund. The Texas energy fund would be a special fund in the state treasury outside the general revenue fund, administered by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) or its successor. Money in the Texas energy fund could be used, without further appropriation, only by PUC or its successor to provide loans and grants to finance or incentivize the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities necessary to ensure the reliability or adequacy of an electric power grid in the state. The proposed amendment would require PUC to allocate money from the fund for loans and grants to eligible projects for electric generating facilities that serve as backup power sources and in each region of the state that is part of an electric power grid in proportion to that region’s load share. The Texas energy fund would consist of: (1) money credited, appropriated, or transferred to the fund by or as authorized by the legislature; (2) revenue that the legislature dedicates for deposit to the fund; (3) the returns received from the investment of the money in the fund; and (4) gifts, grants, and donations contributed to the fund.

Proposition Number 8 — proposes a constitutional amendment to create the broadband infrastructure fund. The broadband infrastructure fund would be a special fund in the state treasury outside the general revenue fund, administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts (Comptroller). Money from the fund could be used, without further appropriation, only for the expansion of access to and adoption of broadband and telecommunications services. The broadband infrastructure fund would consist of: (1) money transferred or deposited to the fund by the Texas Constitution, general law, or the General Appropriations Act; (2) revenue that the legislature by general law dedicates for deposit to the fund; (3) investment earnings and interest earned on money in the fund; and (4) gifts, grants, and donations to the fund. The proposed amendment would authorize the Comptroller to transfer money from the broadband infrastructure fund to another fund as provided by general law, and the state agency that administers the fund to which any money is transferred could use the money without further appropriation only for the expansion of access to and adoption of broadband and telecommunications services. The broadband infrastructure fund would expire on September 1, 2035, unless extended by adoption of a joint resolution of the legislature. Immediately before the expiration of the fund, the Comptroller would be required to transfer any unexpended and unobligated balance remaining in the broadband infrastructure fund to the general revenue fund.

Proposition Number 9 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide a cost-of- living adjustment to eligible annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS). The proposed amendment also would authorize the legislature to appropriate money from the general revenue fund to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to pay the cost-of-living adjustment.

Proposition Number 10 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to allow the legislature to exempt from property taxation tangible personal property held by a medical or biomedical manufacturer as a finished good or used in the manufacturing or processing of medical or biomedical products.

Proposition Number 11 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to expand the authority of the legislature with regard to conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County. The Texas Constitution permits conservation and reclamation districts in certain counties across the state to issue bonds to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities but does not currently provide this authority to El Paso County. The proposed amendment would add conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to those districts currently allowed, if authorized by general law, to issue bonds supported by property taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities. The proposed amendment would not limit the powers of the legislature or of a conservation and reclamation district with respect to parks and recreational facilities as those powers currently exist.

Proposition Number 12 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to abolish the office of County Treasurer in Galveston County. The amendment would authorize the Galveston County Commissioners Court to employ or contract with a qualified person or designate another county officer to perform any functions that would have been performed by the County Treasurer. The proposed amendment would take effect only if a majority of the voters of Galveston County voting on the proposition favor the amendment.

Proposition Number 13 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory retirement age for state justices and judges. Currently, the Texas Constitution establishes that justices and judges of the appellate courts, district courts, and criminal district courts must retire on the expiration of the term during which they reach the age of 75 years or an earlier age, not less than 70 years, as the legislature may prescribe. The proposed amendment would change the mandatory retirement age for justices and judges of the appellate courts, district courts, and criminal district courts to 79 years or an earlier age, not less than 75 years, as the legislature may prescribe. The proposed amendment also would remove the provision stating that justices and judges may only serve until December 31 of their fourth year in office if they reach the age of 75 years in the first four years of a six-year term.

Proposition Number 14 — Proposes a constitutional amendment to establish the centennial parks conservation fund as a trust fund outside the state treasury. The fund could be used, in accordance with general law, only for the creation and improvement of state parks. The centennial parks conservation fund would consist of: (1) money appropriated, credited, or transferred to the fund by the legislature; (2) gifts, grants, and donations received by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) or its successor for a purpose for which money in the fund may be used; and (3) investment earnings and interest earned on amounts credited to the fund. The proposed amendment would authorize the legislature to appropriate money from the centennial parks conservation fund to TPWD or its successor for the creation and improvement of state parks.

Along with the constitutional amendments, most counties also have several elections for school board members or for school bonds. FOX 44 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and we will have live results on-air and online November 7th.