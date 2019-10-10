Economic disaster loans bring relief to Central Texas

SACRAMENTO, Texas- Small nonfarm businesses in 43 Texas counties and two neighboring counties in Oklahoma are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced the disaster loans.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 4 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years, and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship,” Garfield said.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in primary counties that began Sept. 10, 2019.

Primary Texas counties in our area that can take advantage of the loan are: Bell, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, McLennan, and Robertson county.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications here.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 4, 2020.