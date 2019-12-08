Eight arrested in Falls County drug bust

FALLS COUNTY, TX – An investigation into the sale of Methamphetamine from a residence located just south of Marlin led to the arrest of eight people Friday night.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman says the investigation had been ongoing and on December 6, 2019, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for the location.

The home is on County Road 220, also known as Pear Orchard Lane, in Marlin, Texas.

Sheriff Scaman reported that some informants described the location as being that of a 7-11 store as it was open and doing business at all hours of the day and night.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Sheriff Scaman and deputies executed the search warrant. They were immediately met by two individuals in the front yard. Those two individuals were identified as Devitte Simpson, 47 years old, and Keith Lamont Williams Jr., 31 years old, both from Marlin. Simpson and Williams were detained and both found to be in Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Sheriff Scaman and deputies continued and made entry to the home where there were six other individuals in the living room area. There was drug paraphernalia consistent with all six consuming illegal substances just prior to the arrival of the Sheriff’s Office.

A search was conducted of the residence and more Methamphetamine was located.

All eight people were arrested and they included Simpson, Williams Jr., Reneisha Armstead, 20 years old of Marlin, Shannon Goodridge, 49 years old of Marlin, Torion Laury, 27 years old of Rosebud, Rickey Joe Mitchell, 35 years old of Rosebud, Dominic Perez, 21 years old of Marlin, and Irvin Velazquez, 35 years old from Marlin. Velazquez was also charged with two counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs in addition to the Methamphetamine charge.

The Pear Orchard Lane Eight were taken to the Falls County Jail where they were booked on the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Dangerous Drugs. They remained in custody as of Saturday, December 7, 2019, awaiting arraignment.

Sheriff Scaman commented that he was well pleased at the success of the search warrant. He complimented his staff on each of their dedication to take these dopers off the streets.

“It takes a considerable amount of time and work to gain the information needed to obtain a search warrant and then a great deal of time to search a piece of property. Me and my staff are more dedicated than ever to putting dopers behind bars where they belong.” Sheriff Scaman

Sheriff Scaman stated that this was a good wake-up call to those who engage in possession and usage of illegal substances. Sheriff Scaman continued by saying that this investigation has just begun with the possibility of more arrests and search warrants in the coming months based on this investigation alone.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity is encouraged to call Sheriff Scaman or one of his deputies at 254-803-1000 or Falls County CRIMESTOPPERS at 254-883-0332 and report such.