El Paso and Plano will meet on The Star

The high school football game between El Paso’s Eastwood and Plano High is back on.

Plano principal Sara Bonser originally canceled the game this week, “There was a lot of consideration and consultation that went into this very unique situation.”

That situation was the fact that suspected domestic terrorist Patrick Crusius attended Plano High School. He is accused of entering a Walmart in El Paso and opening fire. 22 died from the attack and dozens more were injured.

Leaders of Eastwood High offered to host the game, but Plano refused that idea along with plans to hold it in Midland.

Eventually, both sides reached out to the Dallas Cowboys. The team agreed to let them play the Sept. 5th game at its practice facility, The Star in Frisco.

Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre said it was a perfect compromise, “I think the deciding factor was the fact that The Star is an arena, a covered stadium and they are accustomed to be able to provide that level of security.”

The game will start at 6 p.m. Both sides hope it will be another good step in the healing process, such as last Saturday’s march or the funeral of Margie Rechard.