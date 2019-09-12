El Paso mass shooting suspect indicted

The El Paso County Grand Jury has indicted Patrick Crusius on 22 Capital Murder charges for the terrorist attack on the Cielo Vista Walmart.
District Attorney Jaime Esparza has announced he will seek the death penalty for the 21-year-old Allen, Texas man.
Authorities say Crusius confessed to targeting Mexicans in the shooting at a busy Walmart and believe he posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed online shortly before opening fire.
Most of those who died had Hispanic surnames, and eight were Mexican citizens.
Federal authorities plan to bring separate capital murder charges against the suspect.
The Department of Justice is investigating the case as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.
Last month, investigators said the suspected shooter claimed to have bought the weapon and ammunition from Romania and Russia.