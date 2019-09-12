El Paso mass shooting suspect indicted

FILE – This undated file image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius, whom authorities have identified as the gunman who killed multiple people at an El Paso, Texas, shopping area. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks, at the Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (FBI via AP, File)

The El Paso County Grand Jury has indicted Patrick Crusius on 22 Capital Murder charges for the terrorist attack on the Cielo Vista Walmart.

District Attorney Jaime Esparza has announced he will seek the death penalty for the 21-year-old Allen, Texas man.

Authorities say Crusius confessed to targeting Mexicans in the shooting at a busy Walmart and believe he posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed online shortly before opening fire.

In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Most of those who died had Hispanic surnames, and eight were Mexican citizens.

Federal authorities plan to bring separate capital murder charges against the suspect.

The Department of Justice is investigating the case as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.

Last month, investigators said the suspected shooter claimed to have bought the weapon and ammunition from Romania and Russia.