McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas - After working for over a decade as the Chief Appraiser, the Board of the McLennan County Tax Appraisal District says Andrew Hahn, Jr.'s contract will not be renewed.

"We as an organization just feel that it's time to move the district in a different direction in response to the needs and desires of the community," says John Kinnaird, McLennan County Tax Appraisal District Chairman of the Board. "At this point, the Board has not taken any further action - either in regards to his employment or to any transition plan after the contract expires."