Elderly man reported missing in Waco

WACO, Texas – An elderly man was reported missing in Waco Saturday night.

The Waco Police Department say 82-year-old Francis Leroy Hoffman is mostly bald but was last seen wearing a dark colored hat with a multi-colored button up shirt with a blue vest over it. He also had on tan dress pants and brown shoes.

He was last seen in the area of 34th and Liveoak near his home. According to family, Leroy has been showing signs of dementia and may be lost but may not know it. He used to be known to hang around the Hwy 77 area at a couple of bars in that area.

Police say if you see him please call 9-1-1 immediately so he can re-united with his family.