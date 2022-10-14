Milano, Tx (FOX44) – A 76-year-old man from Overton has died in a Thursday afternoon traffic crash in Milam County.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Jerry Quinn Humprhies was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash – which occurred on State Highway 36, about 2.4 miles south of Milano, in Milam County.

Sgt. Washko said the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. as a 2016 model Ford F-150 driven by Humphries was going north on Highway 36 and approaching a left curve – when the driver failed to stay in his lane of travel, left the roadway, drove into a ditch and struck a tree.