Election administrators address USPS mail-in voting concerns

WACO, Texas – Less than 80 days from the general election, concerns about the U.S. Postal Service continue to grow around the country.

Democrats and Republicans are at odds with their stances on mail-in voting amid the pandemic.

Kathy Van Wolfe, McLennan County’s top election administrator, expresses a great deal of faith in the United State Postal Service’s ability to deliver when it comes to handling the demand for voters casting their ballots by mail this year.

With the USPS’s recent announcement warning some states that it may not be able to meet their deadlines for delivering last-minute mail-in ballots, the concern for mail-in voters is growing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought lawmakers back to Capitol Hill to vote on a bill that would fund USPS, giving them trillions of dollars and outlaw any service and operation changes at the Postal Service threatening the election.

President Trump, in apparent opposition according to recent tweets, suggesting his administration is against funding a system that’s been “failing for decades.”

Folks locally are split on their support for the traditional in-person voting method and support for voting by mail to avoid risking personal health.

“If you want to guarantee your vote, make the sacrifice. Do what you have to do. Go to the polls. That’s the only way you’re going to guarantee your vote is done more accurately than some of the other things that are being proposed,” said one voter.

“You have our elderly people, our immunocompromised people that can’t go to the polls,” said another.

The vote-by-mail controversy is newer, but the guidelines McLennan County residents must meet in order to use this option haven’t changed.

Van Wolfe says to avoid any potential complications, it’s a good idea to make use of the early voting options available this fall.

“We have three weeks of early voting, two weekends in there, a whole week of seven to seven, so please vote early. That might alleviate the lines that you see on Election Day,” she told FOX44.